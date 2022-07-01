Groove Jones is a creative technology company that produces next-generation experiences - XR (Extended Reality), AR (Augmented Reality), VR (Virtual Reality), real-time render interactive applications, and digital moments for both the real and the Metaverse. We work with some of the most recognized brands in the world - Amazon.com, AT&T, Comcast, Ford, HP, IBM, Intel, Lexus, Mastercard, McDonald’s, Nestle, Samsung, State Farm, Toyota, and Under Armour. We are also an excellent partner for their marketing and advertising agencies - helping bring creative ideas to life.Reach out to us - whois@groovejones.comGrooveTech™ is our proprietary group of technologies that we’ve developed as a base for many of our productions. Our platform is secure, reliable, and flexible – allowing our team to configure solutions that will support our client’s marketing objectives. Our system is built upon best-in-class technology providing a comprehensive and speed-to-market solution.Services• Strategic Planning, Consulting and Development for Next-Generation Technologies - AR (Augmented Reality), VR (Virtual Reality), XR (Extended Reality), ML (Machine Learning), AI (Artificial intelligence) • Application Development for Multi-Touch Surfaces and Gesture-Based Reactive Interfaces• Enterprise Application Development for VR HMD Platforms (Facebook and HTC Vive)• Camera AR Lens and Photo Filters for all Social Platforms (Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram) and Web AR SDKs (Zappar, DeepAR, Blippar and 8th Wall)• Mobile Platform AR – iOS ARKit and Android ARCore• Real-Time Render Engine Application Development – Unity and Unreal• Fan Engagement Experiences and Interactive Installations• Mobile App Development and Design• 360º Content Creation Videos and Interactive Applications• CGI and Animation• Motion Capture• Creative Design• Editorial and Post-Production Video Services