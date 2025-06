Groome Industrial is a company that provides unique, industrial services to various markets. They aim to be the leader in each industry by offering innovative, turnkey solutions that add value to their customers. They recently acquired Explosive Professionals, Inc. (ExPro) to expand their offerings. Groome Industrial serves industries such as gas turbine generation, waste-to-energy, coal-fired utilities, petrochemical and refining, heavy industry, aviation, and marine terminals.