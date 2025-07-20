Company Directory
Grindr
Grindr Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Grindr totals $157K per year. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
Grindr
Sr Software Engineer
Washington, DC
Total per year
$157K
Level
L3
Base
$157K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Grindr?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

FAQ

Il pacchetto di stipendio più pagato segnalato per un Software Engineer in Grindr in United States ammonta a una compensazione totale annuale di $255,000. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Grindr per il ruolo Software Engineer in United States è di $183,000.

Other Resources