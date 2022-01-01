← Company Directory
Grindr
Grindr Salaries

Grindr's salary ranges from $47,760 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Taiwan at the low-end to $201,000 for a Data Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Grindr. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Analyst
$201K
Human Resources
$178K
Marketing
$125K
Product Designer
$176K
Product Manager
$47.8K
Recruiter
$121K
Software Engineer
$85.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Grindr is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grindr is $125,431.

