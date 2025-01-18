← Company Directory
Grid Dynamics
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Poland

Grid Dynamics Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Poland

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Poland at Grid Dynamics ranges from PLN 191K per year for T2 to PLN 246K per year for T3. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 271K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grid Dynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T1
Junior Software Engineer(Entry Level)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
T2
Software Engineer
PLN 191K
PLN 191K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T3
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 246K
PLN 245K
PLN 0
PLN 562
T4
Staff Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Grid Dynamics, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Grid Dynamics in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 301,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grid Dynamics for the Backend Software Engineer role in Poland is PLN 241,455.

Other Resources