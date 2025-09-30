Software Engineer compensation in Ukraine at Grid Dynamics ranges from UAH 1.91M per year for T2 to UAH 3.07M per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in Ukraine package totals UAH 2.56M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grid Dynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
T2
UAH 1.91M
UAH 1.91M
UAH 0
UAH 0
T3
UAH 2.41M
UAH 2.41M
UAH 0
UAH 1.9K
T4
UAH 3.07M
UAH 3.05M
UAH 0
UAH 23.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Grid Dynamics, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
