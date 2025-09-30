Software Engineer compensation in Moldova at Grid Dynamics ranges from MDL 617K per year for T2 to MDL 905K per year for T3. The median yearly compensation in Moldova package totals MDL 705K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grid Dynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
T2
MDL 617K
MDL 617K
MDL 0
MDL 0
T3
MDL 905K
MDL 905K
MDL 0
MDL 0
T4
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Grid Dynamics, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title