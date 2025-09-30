Software Engineer compensation in Krakow Metropolitan Area at Grid Dynamics ranges from PLN 78.8K per year for T1 to PLN 281K per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in Krakow Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 227K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grid Dynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
PLN 78.8K
PLN 78.8K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T2
PLN 122K
PLN 122K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T3
PLN 251K
PLN 250K
PLN 0
PLN 367
T4
PLN 281K
PLN 281K
PLN 0
PLN 0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Grid Dynamics, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
