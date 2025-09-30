Grid Dynamics Software Engineer Salaries in Krakow Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer compensation in Krakow Metropolitan Area at Grid Dynamics ranges from PLN 78.8K per year for T1 to PLN 281K per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in Krakow Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 227K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grid Dynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Average Compensation By Level

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus T1 Junior Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) PLN 78.8K PLN 78.8K PLN 0 PLN 0 T2 Software Engineer PLN 122K PLN 122K PLN 0 PLN 0 T3 Senior Software Engineer PLN 251K PLN 250K PLN 0 PLN 367 T4 Staff Software Engineer PLN 281K PLN 281K PLN 0 PLN 0 View 2 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Grid Dynamics, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at Grid Dynamics ?

