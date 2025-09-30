Software Engineer compensation in Armenia at Grid Dynamics ranges from AMD 18.15M per year for T2 to AMD 25.76M per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in Armenia package totals AMD 20.77M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grid Dynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
AMD --
AMD --
AMD --
AMD --
T2
AMD 18.15M
AMD 18M
AMD 0
AMD 154K
T3
AMD 23.09M
AMD 22.89M
AMD 0
AMD 192K
T4
AMD 25.76M
AMD 23.45M
AMD 0
AMD 2.31M
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Grid Dynamics, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title