Greyledge Technologies
    About

    Greyledge is a company that specializes in quality control systems for biologic therapy products made from a patient's blood or bone marrow tissue. These products are used in treating Orthopedic conditions. The company's unique approach to measuring and researching complex cell populations in its products will help advance scientific understanding and product optimization. By combining detailed product analytics with patient reported outcomes data, Greyledge aims to rapidly improve its therapies.

    greyledgebiotech.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

