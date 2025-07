Greenlane Holdings develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the US, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods, and offers its products under various brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites and serves customers through a network of smoke shops, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers. It was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.