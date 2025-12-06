Company Directory
Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in United States at Green Thumb Industries ranges from $101K to $140K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Green Thumb Industries's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025

Average Total Compensation

$108K - $127K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$101K$108K$127K$140K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Green Thumb Industries?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Green Thumb Industries in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $140,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Green Thumb Industries for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $100,800.

Other Resources

