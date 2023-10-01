← Company Directory
Green Dot
Green Dot Salaries

Green Dot's salary ranges from $111,357 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $597,000 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Green Dot. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Software Engineer
Median $160K
Accountant
$111K
Business Development
$597K

Product Designer
$134K
Software Engineering Manager
$175K
Technical Program Manager
$274K
Total Rewards
$427K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Green Dot is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $597,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Green Dot is $175,120.

