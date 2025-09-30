Company Directory
Great Learning Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at Great Learning totals ₹1.65M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Great Learning's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
Great Learning
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹1.65M
Level
L1
Base
₹1.65M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Great Learning?

₹13.95M

AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

FAQ

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Software Engineer en Great Learning in Greater Bengaluru está en una compensación total anual de ₹3,193,718. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Great Learning para el puesto de Software Engineer in Greater Bengaluru es ₹1,559,059.

Other Resources