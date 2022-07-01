As one of the largest vertically integrated direct-to-consumer powerhouses in the United States, Great HealthWorks (GHW) is dedicated to delivering quality health and wellness products. The company’s cornerstone product, OmegaXL, has been marketed to millions of consumers worldwide as a patented all natural product providing relief from pain due to inflammation. With over 30 years of clinical studies supporting the benefits of OmegaXL, the Company’s marketing campaigns have consistently ranked in the Top-5 of IMS rated shows because Omega XL works. With corporate headquarters and distribution center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, GHW’s “All Under One Roof” approach has fast become the preferred choice to launch new products in the Direct Response channel. Our promise is in our name because Great Health Works!