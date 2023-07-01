← Company Directory
Gray Matter Analytics
Gray Matter Analytics Salaries

Gray Matter Analytics's salary ranges from $94,525 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $135,675 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gray Matter Analytics. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$94.5K
Product Designer
$106K
Software Engineer
$136K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Gray Matter Analytics is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,675. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gray Matter Analytics is $105,525.

