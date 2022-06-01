← Company Directory
Gravity Sketch
Gravity Sketch Salaries

Gravity Sketch's salary ranges from $98,064 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in United Kingdom at the low-end to $147,529 for a Software Engineer in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gravity Sketch. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Recruiter
$98.1K
Software Engineer
$148K
The highest paying role reported at Gravity Sketch is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $147,529. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gravity Sketch is $122,797.

