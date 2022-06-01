← Company Directory
Graphic Packaging International
Graphic Packaging International Salaries

Graphic Packaging International's salary ranges from $45,080 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in New Zealand at the low-end to $145,725 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Graphic Packaging International. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$45.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$146K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Graphic Packaging International is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $145,725. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Graphic Packaging International is $95,403.

