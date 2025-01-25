All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in United States at Grant Thornton ranges from $149K per year for Manager to $254K per year for Senior Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $160K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grant Thornton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Manager
$149K
$142K
$0
$7.5K
Senior Manager
$254K
$226K
$0
$28K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
