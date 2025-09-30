Company Directory
Grant Thornton
Grant Thornton Accountant Salaries in Greater Los Angeles Area

The median Accountant compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package at Grant Thornton totals $86.5K per year. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
Grant Thornton
Senior Associate
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$86.5K
Level
Senior Associate
Base
$86.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Grant Thornton?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Grant Thornton in Greater Los Angeles Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $97,270. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grant Thornton for the Accountant role in Greater Los Angeles Area is $86,500.

Other Resources