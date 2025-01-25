← Company Directory
Grant Thornton
Grant Thornton Accountant Salaries

Accountant compensation in United States at Grant Thornton ranges from $78.4K per year for Associate to $138K per year for Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $82.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grant Thornton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
$78.4K
$77.8K
$0
$583
Senior Associate
$99.4K
$94.6K
$0
$4.9K
Manager
$138K
$130K
$0
$7.7K
Senior Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Grant Thornton in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $137,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grant Thornton for the Accountant role in United States is $81,000.

