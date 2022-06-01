← Company Directory
Granite Telecommunications
Granite Telecommunications Salaries

Granite Telecommunications's salary ranges from $54,725 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $228,850 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Granite Telecommunications. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $96K
Business Development
$54.7K
Data Analyst
$65.3K
Financial Analyst
$54.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$154K
Project Manager
$64.3K
Sales
$229K
Sales Engineer
$109K
The highest paying role reported at Granite Telecommunications is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $228,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Granite Telecommunications is $80,663.

