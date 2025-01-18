← Company Directory
Grainger
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Greater Chicago Area

Grainger Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Chicago Area

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Chicago Area package at Grainger totals $124K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grainger's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Grainger
Software Engineer
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$124K
Level
hidden
Base
$124K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Grainger?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Grainger in Greater Chicago Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $215,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grainger for the Backend Software Engineer role in Greater Chicago Area is $120,000.

