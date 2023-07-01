← Company Directory
Grail Family Services
    • About

    Grail Family Services supports young children's education and community development. They provide direct services for children aged 0-9, equip parents with tools for their children's success, and train child care providers and teachers. They serve 2000 parents and children annually at their Family Resource Center and in 7 elementary schools. Additionally, they reach 2000 families indirectly through their parenting messages and professional development program. Evaluation is important to them, using research-based tools to improve their programs.

    http://www.gfsfamilyservices.org
    Website
    1995
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

