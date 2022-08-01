Company Directory
Graham Holdings Company
Graham Holdings Company Salaries

Graham Holdings Company's salary ranges from $21,415 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in India at the low-end to $110,000 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Graham Holdings Company. Last updated: 7/11/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $110K
Product Manager
$23.1K
Program Manager
$79.6K
Project Manager
$21.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Graham Holdings Company is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $110,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Graham Holdings Company is $51,343.

