Gradle Salaries

Gradle's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $177,110 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gradle. Last updated: 10/19/2025

Software Engineer
Median $162K
Recruiter
$101K
Sales
$177K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Gradle is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $177,110. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gradle is $161,500.

