Gradient AI Salaries

Gradient AI's salary ranges from $122,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $185,000 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gradient AI. Last updated: 10/19/2025

Data Scientist
Median $185K
Software Engineer
Median $122K
Software Engineering Manager
$183K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Gradient AI is Data Scientist with a yearly total compensation of $185,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gradient AI is $182,580.

