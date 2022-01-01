← Company Directory
Grabango
Grabango Salaries

Grabango's salary ranges from $65,325 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $193,800 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Grabango. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$65.3K
Software Engineer
$194K
UX Researcher
$141K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Grabango is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grabango is $140,700.

