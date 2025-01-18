Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Grab ranges from SGD 116K per year for G3 to SGD 205K per year for G5. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 162K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
G3
SGD 116K
SGD 90.7K
SGD 13.6K
SGD 11.7K
G4
SGD 154K
SGD 123K
SGD 20.7K
SGD 10.1K
G5
SGD 205K
SGD 147K
SGD 38.4K
SGD 18.8K
G6
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.7K+ (sometimes SGD 407K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)