Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Grab ranges from SGD 116K per year for G3 to SGD 205K per year for G5. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 162K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus G3 Software Engineer (Entry Level) SGD 116K SGD 90.7K SGD 13.6K SGD 11.7K G4 Senior Software Engineer SGD 154K SGD 123K SGD 20.7K SGD 10.1K G5 Lead Software Engineer SGD 205K SGD 147K SGD 38.4K SGD 18.8K G6 Principal Software Engineer SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Grab ?

