Backend Software Engineer compensation in Malaysia at Grab totals MYR 203K per year for G4. The median yearly compensation in Malaysia package totals MYR 169K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
G3
MYR --
MYR --
MYR --
MYR --
G4
MYR 203K
MYR 181K
MYR 6.5K
MYR 15.8K
G5
MYR --
MYR --
MYR --
MYR --
G6
MYR --
MYR --
MYR --
MYR --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)