Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at Grab ranges from ₹3.09M per year for G3 to ₹3.99M per year for G4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.77M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
G3
₹3.09M
₹2.29M
₹451K
₹352K
G4
₹3.99M
₹3.32M
₹421K
₹243K
G5
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
G6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)