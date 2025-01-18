Grab Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Grab ranges from ₹3.09M per year for G3 to ₹3.99M per year for G4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹3.77M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus G3 Software Engineer (Entry Level) ₹3.09M ₹2.29M ₹451K ₹352K G4 Senior Software Engineer ₹3.99M ₹3.32M ₹421K ₹243K G5 Lead Software Engineer ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- G6 Principal Software Engineer ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 3 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

