Grab
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Greater Bengaluru

Grab Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Grab ranges from ₹3.09M per year for G3 to ₹3.99M per year for G4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹3.77M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
G3
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
₹3.09M
₹2.29M
₹451K
₹352K
G4
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.99M
₹3.32M
₹421K
₹243K
G5
Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
G6
Principal Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Grab in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 95,760. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grab for the Backend Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is SGD 64,750.

