Backend Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Grab ranges from SGD 121K per year for G3 to SGD 216K per year for G5. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 165K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus G3 Software Engineer (Entry Level) SGD 121K SGD 94.9K SGD 16.1K SGD 10.1K G4 Senior Software Engineer SGD 178K SGD 124K SGD 36.7K SGD 17K G5 Lead Software Engineer SGD 216K SGD 150K SGD 45.5K SGD 20.5K G6 Principal Software Engineer SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- View 3 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

