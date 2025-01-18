← Company Directory
Grab
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

Grab UX Designer Salaries

UX Designer compensation in Singapore at Grab ranges from SGD 151K per year for G4 to SGD 198K per year for G5. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 157K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
G3
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
G4
SGD 151K
SGD 113K
SGD 16.5K
SGD 21.2K
G5
SGD 198K
SGD 166K
SGD 12.8K
SGD 19.8K
G6
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at Grab in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 310,111. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grab for the UX Designer role in Singapore is SGD 127,029.

Other Resources