UX Designer compensation in Singapore at Grab ranges from SGD 151K per year for G4 to SGD 198K per year for G5. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 157K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus G3 SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- G4 SGD 151K SGD 113K SGD 16.5K SGD 21.2K G5 SGD 198K SGD 166K SGD 12.8K SGD 19.8K G6 SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

