← Company Directory
Grab
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Financial Analyst

  • All Financial Analyst Salaries

Grab Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in Singapore at Grab ranges from SGD 75.4K to SGD 107K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 85.4K - SGD 97.2K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 75.4KSGD 85.4KSGD 97.2KSGD 107K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Financial Analyst submissions at Grab to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

SGD 210K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 39.5K+ (sometimes SGD 395K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Financial Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Grab in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 107,221. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grab for the Financial Analyst role in Singapore is SGD 75,418.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Grab

Related Companies

  • IGT
  • Root Insurance
  • Sezzle
  • Electronic Arts
  • Accenture
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources