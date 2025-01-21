Government of Canada Information Technologist (IT) Salaries in Greater Ottawa Area

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation in Greater Ottawa Area package at Government of Canada totals CA$76.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Government of Canada's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package Government of Canada IT Ottawa, ON, Canada Total per year CA$76.7K Level 2 Base CA$76.7K Stock (/yr) CA$0 Bonus CA$0 Years at company 1 Year Years exp 1 Year

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.1K+ (sometimes CA$421K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CAD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Government of Canada ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Information Technologist (IT) offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.