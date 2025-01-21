← Company Directory
Government of Canada
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

Government of Canada Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Canada at Government of Canada ranges from CA$77.8K to CA$109K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Government of Canada's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$84.3K - CA$102K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$77.8KCA$84.3KCA$102KCA$109K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Human Resources submissions at Government of Canada to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.2K+ (sometimes CA$422K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Government of Canada?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Human Resources offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Government of Canada in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$108,697. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Government of Canada for the Human Resources role in Canada is CA$77,775.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Government of Canada

Related Companies

  • Coinbase
  • Snap
  • Google
  • Airbnb
  • Amazon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources