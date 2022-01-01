← Company Directory
Gousto
Gousto Salaries

Gousto's salary ranges from $81,824 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $136,663 for a Recruiter at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gousto. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Median $100K
Data Scientist
Median $94.7K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $125K

Product Designer
$81.8K
Product Manager
$94.9K
Recruiter
$137K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Gousto is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $136,663. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gousto is $97,495.

