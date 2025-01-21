← Company Directory
GoTo
GoTo Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Ukraine at GoTo ranges from UAH 974K to UAH 1.42M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GoTo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 1.12M - UAH 1.27M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 974KUAH 1.12MUAH 1.27MUAH 1.42M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at GoTo?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at GoTo in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 1,419,104. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GoTo for the Project Manager role in Ukraine is UAH 974,131.

Other Resources