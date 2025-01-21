← Company Directory
GoTo
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

GoTo Product Designer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GoTo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 11.79M - HUF 13.97M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 10.38MHUF 11.79MHUF 13.97MHUF 14.74M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at GoTo?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at GoTo in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 14,735,491. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GoTo for the Product Designer role in Hungary is HUF 10,378,911.

