GoTo Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Indonesia at GoTo ranges from IDR 280.21M to IDR 406.65M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GoTo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 317.8M - IDR 369.06M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 280.21MIDR 317.8MIDR 369.06MIDR 406.65M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at GoTo?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at GoTo in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 406,646,651. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GoTo for the Data Scientist role in Indonesia is IDR 280,210,298.

