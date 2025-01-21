← Company Directory
GoTo
  • Salaries
  • Corporate Development

  • All Corporate Development Salaries

GoTo Corporate Development Salaries

The average Corporate Development total compensation at GoTo ranges from $433K to $615K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GoTo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$492K - $583K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$433K$492K$583K$615K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at GoTo?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Corporate Development at GoTo sits at a yearly total compensation of $615,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GoTo for the Corporate Development role is $433,350.

