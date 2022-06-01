← Company Directory
GoTo
Work Here? Claim Your Company

GoTo Salaries

GoTo's salary ranges from $21,105 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Indonesia at the low-end to $537,675 for a Corporate Development in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GoTo. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $60.6K
Business Analyst
$119K
Business Development
$60.7K
Corporate Development
$538K
Data Analyst
$84.6K
Data Scientist
$21.1K
Financial Analyst
$122K
Human Resources
$169K
Product Designer
$34.1K
Product Manager
$90.1K
Project Manager
$28.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$118K
Solution Architect
$156K
UX Researcher
$139K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GoTo is Corporate Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $537,675. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GoTo is $104,073.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for GoTo

Related Companies

  • Meijer
  • Dialpad
  • Tuft & Needle
  • ESET
  • G2
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources