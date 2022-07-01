← Company Directory
Gorgias
Gorgias Salaries

Gorgias's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $197,010 for a Chief of Staff at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gorgias. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Chief of Staff
$197K
Marketing
$79.6K
Product Designer
$135K
Product Manager
$90K
Software Engineer
$103K
Software Engineering Manager
$128K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Gorgias is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $197,010. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gorgias is $115,815.

