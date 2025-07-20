Company Directory
Gopuff
Gopuff Data Analyst Salaries

The median Data Analyst compensation in United States package at Gopuff totals $125K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gopuff's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
Gopuff
Data Analyst
Marlton, NJ
Total per year
$125K
Level
L5
Base
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
8 Years
$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Gopuff, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



FAQ

Das am besten bezahlte Gehaltspaket, das für einen Data Analyst bei Gopuff in United States gemeldet wurde, liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $177,000. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei Gopuff für die Data Analyst Rolle in United States gemeldet wurde, beträgt $120,000.

