← Company Directory
Google
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager
  • L3
  • Taiwan

Project Manager Level

L3

Levels at Google

Compare Levels
  1. L3Project Manager II
  2. L4Project Manager III
  3. L5Senior Project Manager
    4. Show 3 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
NT$36,691
Base Salary
NT$1,185,963
Stock Grant ()
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0

Google logo

NT$646K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$970K+ (sometimes NT$9.7M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Google

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • LinkedIn
  • Affirm
  • Uber
  • Twitter
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources