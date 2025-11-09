Company Directory
Google
  • Product Designer
  • L5
  • Canada

Product Designer Level

L5

Levels at Google

  1. L3Designer II
  2. L4Designer III
  3. L5Senior Designer
    4. Show 3 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
CA$200,675
Base Salary
CA$166,352
Stock Grant ()
CA$70,798
Bonus
CA$43,795

Google logo
+CA$28K
Block logo
+CA$81.2K
Robinhood logo
+CA$125K
Stripe logo
+CA$28K
Datadog logo
+CA$49K
Verily logo
+CA$30.8K
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Google

