Goodwill Industries International
Goodwill Industries International Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in United States at Goodwill Industries International ranges from $77.5K to $112K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Goodwill Industries International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Average Total Compensation

$87.9K - $102K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$77.5K$87.9K$102K$112K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Goodwill Industries International?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Goodwill Industries International in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $112,455. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Goodwill Industries International for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $77,490.

