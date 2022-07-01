GoodUnited is the first company to help non-profits tap the unlimited potential of Facebook Fundraisers.GoodUnited is the future of fundraising.We offer nonprofits the complete social fundraising solution to understand, inspire and grow relationships at scale. Our combination of data science and human judgement results in better experiences and better relationships to help nonprofits acquire tomorrow’s donors, today.Want some proof?The American Cancer Society was already experiencing growth in Birthday Fundraisers as more and more supporters celebrated their special day by joining the fight against cancer. ACS made the bold decision to pursue an innovative and new peer-to-peer fundraising strategy with GoodUnited during the height of the pandemic. The success revealed the depth and breadth of people’s passion for their mission. Millions joined or donated within Facebook groups and challenges, and in this shared pursuit to conquer cancer, ACS broke the one-day Facebook fundraising record.(by a lot)