Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area at Goodnotes ranges from £50.7K per year for L2 to £74.1K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £91K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Goodnotes's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L2
£50.7K
£50.7K
£0
£0
L3
£74.1K
£74.1K
£0
£0
L4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title